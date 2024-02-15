Kiawah Island Seeking Feedback on Beach Trash Bins

With the frequency and unpredictability of recent winter storms on Kiawah Island, almost all the 100+ trash bins along the beach have been unrecoverable, destroyed, or damaged. Unlike forecasted hurricanes, these storms did not give the Town’s staff enough time to remove these bins from the beach prior to the storms’ impacts.

Given these circumstances, the Town is now seeking feedback to evaluate what solution would be most desirable to the community, homeowners, renters, and visitors. Here are a few considerations to assess, as you consider possible solutions:

Convenience: Ease of trash disposal for items brought onto the beach or trash washed up on the beach.

Protecting the Beach and Dunes: Avoiding trash being blown out of trash bins into the dunes.

Protecting the Wildlife: Avoiding harm and obstructions for turtles and shorebirds as they nest and feed.

Responsibility: Encouraging beach patrons to take their items with them when they leave the beach. Many other beach communities in the state and along the East Coast don't provide trash bins at or near the beach.

Aesthetics: Avoiding the unattractiveness of trash bins stored along the beach and overflow of bins in peak seasons.

Alternative Locations: Placing bins on landside instead of beachside where permissible.

Please consider taking this brief survey to provide the Town with your feedback and suggestions by March 1. If you have ideas in addition to the options listed in question #2 of the survey, please share these sentiments on the last question of the survey.