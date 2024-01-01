Fulfill Your 2024 Resolutions at the Sandcastle

Whatever you resolve to improve or place focus on in 2024, the Sandcastle may be able to help you succeed!

Embrace Movement

Almost everyone could benefit from a little more movement. The Sandcastle can be your starting point for a beach walk with a friend, a gym workout at your own pace or a motivating fitness class (see the January schedule).

Expand Your Circle

If your resolution is to make meaningful connections in 2024, the Sandcastle can assist.

Did you know Kiawah has more than 25 active community special-interest groups, many of which meet regularly at the Sandcastle? Get involved in this island community and meet neighbors with similar interests.

Set your intention to strike up a conversation with someone new at one of Kiawah Island Community Association's (KICA) annual social events:

March 22 – Spring Wine Tasting

April 27 – Celebrate Kiawah

Oct. 11 – Fall Wine Tasting

Nov. 2 – Oyster Roast

Nov. 15-16 – Art & Artisan Showcase

Build relationships by hosting a dinner party or neighborhood potluck on the covered upstairs veranda with unobstructed views of the Atlantic or in one of the three air-conditioned spaces. Learn about special events here.

Stimulate Your Mind

Borrow a book (fiction and nonfiction) at the Sandcastle’s lending library to trigger your imagination, plan to attend an educational lecture on one of these nine intriguing topics, or examine the complex and moving world of opera.