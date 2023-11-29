Homegrown Holiday Bazaar Encourages You to Shop Local this Holiday Season

The tenth annual Homegrown Holiday Bazaar will be held Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Johns Island County Park (2662 Mullet Hall Road) from 10 am to 3 pm.

There will be around 60 vendors, just in time to get holiday shopping done from local businesses in support of your local economy. The Kiddie train ride, Horse Rides, and Santa & Mrs. Claus visits in Santa Land are sure to bring holiday cheer to all who visit! local food trucks will be on site along with warm drinks, beer and some surprise cocktails, and wine. and Charleston's own local musicians, The Revelators, The Revelators, will be live at the Holiday Bazaar from 10:30am to 2:30pm . There will be tons of fun activities for all ages including several seasonal-themed games and bounce houses. Be sure to bid on the many silent auction items to support the operations of the hosting organizations. The Homegrown Holiday Bazaar is your one-stop shop for all things LOCAL & FESTIVE!

Admission is free to event and there is plenty of free parking on site but the Charleston County Park is charging a $2 per person fee to get into park ....Gold Pass Holders and children under 2 are free.

Donations for the silent auction are still being accepted and are greatly appreciated. (visit www.seaislandschamber.org/ holiday-bazaar for details.or email karen@seaislandschamber.org)

This event would not be possible without the sponsorship support of local businesses such as Berkeley Electric Co-op, United Bank, Trident Health James Island Emergency, Appaloosa Fabrication, Resource Financial Mortgage, and Palmetto Group Insurance. To find out more about the Homegrown Holiday Bazaar, call the office at 843-793-1234, or visit www.seaislandschamber.org/ holiday-bazaar or email karen@seaislandschamber.org