Kiawah Island Announces July's Community Drop-in Meeting Details

The next Kiawah Island Community Drop-in Meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 10th from 9 am to 11 am at the Sandcastle. When you arrive, introduce yourself to theK iawah Island Community Association (KICA) staff at the front desk so they can sign you in.

Council Members Luke Farrell and Dr. Michael Heidingfelder will be available to every community member and stakeholder during the times listed above to allow any community member to:

Ask questions

Explain concerns

Provide any recommendations

Voice any criticism or areas of opportunity for improvement

This drop-in is an informal, more conversational meeting without an explicit agenda or presentation planned. There is no need to come on time; interested parties can drop in when available. There will be no live streaming or recording of this meeting, but Council will provide a brief summary of the conversations for all community members the following week.

For those who are unable to attend, the Town invites the community to email Luke Farrell at lfarrell@kiawahisland.org and Michael Heidingsfelder at mheidingsfelder@kiawahisland. org with your questions or comments.