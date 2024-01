The Kiawah Island Arts Council is currently seeking one new council member to fill a vacancy and is specifically looking for an individual who is passionate about the arts, as well as a specific arts genre.

The individual would need to be committed to attending monthly meetings, assisting with various events, and supporting the group’s efforts. If you are interested in joining the group, please email the Town’s Arts and Cultural Events Coordinator Ruthie Foster at rfoster@kiawahisland.org