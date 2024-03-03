Kiawah Island Holding Special Election on April 23rd

A Special Election for the open Kiawah Island Mayor seat and a Council Member seat will be held on April 23rd, 2024.

There are two candidates for the open Council Member seat. You can read their candidacy bios here:

Read Luke Farrell's bio here

Read Peter Stockman's bio here

There are two candidates for the open Mayor seat listed below. Additional candidacy information fromn the town will be forthcoming.

Brad Belt

Dr. Michael Heidingsfelder

Upcoming Candidate Forum

The Kiawah Island Community Association will host a Candidate Forum featuring both the Mayoral and Council Member candidates on Thursday, March 21st at 3 pm at the Sandcastle. The forum will be moderated by Kevin Donlon, a non-resident KICA board director (As a part-time owner, Donlon is not eligible to vote in the Town's election). This is an in-person event, but a recording of the meeting will be available on the Town's YouTube channel.

For more election information, click here.