Kiawah Island Provides Correspondence to Attorney General's Office Regarding Captain Sam's Spit

State receives offer from Kiawah Partners to buy contested Captain Sam's Spit" was published in the Post & Courier. In response to this article, the Kiawah Island Town Council held a Special Call meeting on February 26 to discuss their options.
After an Executive Session, the Council authorized their legal counsel to send a note to Emory Smith (SC Attorney General) regarding Captain Sam's Spit.
The note includes three attachments:
- The Town's Demand Letter to Kiawah Development Partners, dated January 8, 2024, which asserts the Town's claims concerning Captain Sam's Spit under Paragraph 16(f) of the Amended and Restated Development Agreement between the Town and Kiawah Resort Associates, L.P., dated December 5, 2013.
- A correspondence received by the Town on this issue from the Kiawah Island Natural Habitat Conservancy, Inc.
- A correspondence received by the Town on this issue from the South Carolina Environmental Law Project.