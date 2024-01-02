Kiawah Island Recycling Collection Will Take Place Tomorrow, Jan. 3 for Select Areas

Recycling collection will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 3 for the following areas:
Airy Hall Rd.
Bass Creek Ln.
Belted Kingfisher
Berkshire Hall Rd.
Burroughs Hall
Captain Maynards Island
Clay Hall
Cotton Hall
Dungannon Hall
Fish Hawk Ln.
Fletcher Hall
Fountain Grass
Friendfield Hall
Front Nine
Goldenrod Ct.
Helena Ct.
High Dunes
Horned Grebe
Kill Dee Ct.
Little Bear Way
Marsh Edge Ln.
Ocean Oaks Ct.
Otter Island Rd.
Pete Dye Pl.
Sanderling Ct.
Savanna Point
Sea Myrtle Ct.
Sweetgrass Ln.
Sweetspire Ln.
Trumpet Creeper Ln.
If you need to drop off recycling items prior to tomorrow, visit the Kestrel Court drop off center or the back parking lot of the Municipal Center.
For any questions or concerns, please give the Town a call at (843) 768-9166.