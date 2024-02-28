Kiawah Island Says Red Knots Are Coming

Photo Credit: Pam Cohen

According to the Town of Kiawah Island, Red Knots normally begin arriving on the island in March. If you frequent the beach, it’s important to give our feathered friends some space and avoid disturbing them while they rest and feed.

Learn More About Shorebirds

The Shorebird Stewardship Kick-off meeting was held last Wednesday. If you missed the meeting and would like to learn more about the program or shorebirds, you can view the meeting here.

If you are interested in joining the group, contact Bette Popillo here.