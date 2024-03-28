Kiawah Island Reminds Residents about Properly Storing Bikes and Towels

As summer approaches, you may spend more time outdoors enjoying the beach or cycling and the Town of Kiawah Island is reminding everyone to properly store bikes and beach towels.

Property owners must store bikes in their enclosed garage or screened enclosure, as well as avoid hanging beach towels and gear from the railings at any time.

Warnings will be issued to those who violate Municipal Code Sec. 8-119, and a citation may be issued if these issues are not corrected.

You can report concerns online here.