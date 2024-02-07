Kiawah's Household Hazardous Waste Collection on Feb. 8

The Town of Kiawah Island will hold its Household Hazardous Waste Collection on tomorrow, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon at Town Hall (4475 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Kiawah Island).

On the collection day, park your vehicle in the front parking lot of Town Hall and take your items over to the collection area. If you need assistance with your items, please let an attendant know.

Items will be separated based on item type. Acceptable items are listed below.

**This event is for Kiawah Island property owners and renters only.

Acceptable Items for the Collection

The following items will be accepted at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection:

Electronics - Computers, monitors, printers, and TVs.

Household Cleaners & Polishes - Kitchen and bathroom cleaners, glass cleaners, bleach, ammonia, drain openers, oven cleaners, rug and upholstery cleaners, and silver, copper, and chrome polishes.

Pesticides & Repellents -Weed killers, insecticides, fungicides, slug bait, rose dust, mothballs, flea powder, insect and tick repellents, rodent baits, wood preservatives, lawn fertilizer, and pesticide combination products.

Batteries - Household batteries, car batteries, battery acid, and NiCad batteries.

Used Motor Oil - In South Carolina, residents are required by law to recycle used motor oil. If you get oil changes at a dealership or automotive store, the business recycles the oil on-site. If you change your own oil, you must recycle it.

Compact Fluorescent Light Bulb (CFL) - Compact Fluorescent Light Bulbs, or CFL's are accepted at household hazardous waste collections, but not accepted during curbside collections. This is because CFL's have a high probability of breaking and releasing mercury into solid waste trucks. Drivers exposed to mercury are in danger of negative health risks.

Paints & Solvents - Water-base (latex) or oil-base paint, paint thinner, rust remover, turpentine, and furniture stripper.

Why Is Participation Important?

Cross contamination continues to be a concern in the state, as well as on Kiawah Island. When household hazardous waste is improperly placed into the trash, it can cause serious harm to the environment and humans.

As a part of the Kiawah Goes Green initiative, the work group recommended this special collection as another way for Kiawah Island property owners to safely dispose of their household hazardous waste.

The success of this event will assist the Town in assessing the potential for future collections. Please consider attending if you have items that need to be safely disposed of.

If you are unable to attend the Feb. 8 event, you can safely dispose of household hazardous waste through the Charleston County drop-off sites. The closest to Kiawah is the Bees Ferry Convenience Center (1344 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston). Learn more about their collections here.