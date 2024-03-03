Kiawah Town Council to Consider Planning Commission and BZA Term Limits

At the upcoming March 5th Public Hearing, the Kiawah Island Town Council will review and consider adding term limits to Planning Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Currently, the Planning Commission members serve four-year terms and the Board of Zoning Appeals members serve three-year terms with no term limits. However, if this ordinance passes, Planning Commission and BZA members could serve a maximum of three consecutive terms of office.

If this ordinance is passes, current members of the Planning Commission and BZA, whether serving out a full term or completing an unexpired term and regardless of how many prior terms they have served, are considered to be in their first term.

If you would like to participate in the public hearing, it will be held in-person on Tuesday, March 5th at 1 pm at Town Hall.

You can read the full drafted ordinance here.