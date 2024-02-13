Mary Martin Galleries Present Artographer Mitch Schlimer

The yearly Southeastern Wildlife Expo (SEWE) will take place from February 16th to 18th, and Mary Martin Galleries will be providing various events for attendees.

On Friday, February 16th from 4-7pm, during the Freshfields Village Art Walk on Kiawah Island, award-winning artographer, Mitch Schlimer, will be the featured artist at the Andell Inn. Guests from the hotel as well as local Kiawah residents will enjoy artwork on display throughout the year from Mary Martin Gallery, and look forward to special exhibits. This exhibition will showcase Schlimer’s show stopping bird artography. Schlimer will be in attendance to meet the public.

Mitch Schlimer has been internationally recognized for his truly “One In A Million Moment” fine artography of wildlife, particularly birds, of South Carolina.

On Saturday, February 17th from 3-4pm wildlife enthusiasts are invited to “Birding In the Lowcountry” a gallery talk by Schlimer at Mary Martin Gallery at 103 Broad Street. Schlimer, an avid birding enthusiast, will discuss various topics such as the variety of species in the state, their different behavior patterns and the best locations to visit in order to see and observe them.

A Facebook Live Broadcast will be available for those not able to attend the gallery talk in person at Mitchell Schlimer and Mary Martin Gallery’s pages on Facebook.

Mitch Schlimer is represented by Mary Martin Galleries, marymartinart.com