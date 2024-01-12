Mayor Labriola Resigns

Mayor John D. Labriola this week announced his resignation, effective March 31, 2024.

"I am writing to inform you that I will be resigning as Mayor, effective March 31 of this year," Labriola wrote in a letter to the community. "This decision has not been made lightly, but after careful consideration, I have decided to end my term early."

To read his letter to the community, click here.

Candidate filing for Mayor opens at noon on Friday, January 19th, 2024 and closes at noon on Monday, January 29th, 2024. Additional details on the election here.