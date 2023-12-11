New Year, New People to Vote For

This is a nonpartisan, at large municipal election for one council seat. Election results will be determined by the plurality method. Term of office will expire November 2025.

You must be a registered voter in the state of South Carolina to vote in this election. This election is separate from KICA's Board of Directors Election.

Statement from 2024 Town Council Member Candidate Alex Fernandez:

“Gloria and I first visited Kiawah in 2011, and it was love at first sight. We began to bring the family here on vacation in 2012 and purchased our Turtle Villa in 2017. We decided to make this paradise our permanent home in 2019 and moved to our present house on Snowy Egret in 2020.

I have been semi-retired for several years, participating with my sons in a family business in Florida. I began to get involved in the community by participating in local events and, in 2018, was appointed to KICA’s Finance Committee. In 2021, I ran and was elected to the KICA Board. My goals as a KICA Board member were clear: more transparency and disclosure to our members, sound financial management of the community’s finances and focus on the Board’s long-term strategic decisions.

While on the KICA Board, significant disclosures occurred with respect to finances. Now we see a quarterly report outlining how your assessment is spent, how your assets are invested and, most importantly, how we have prepared for any important emergency impact to our Island.

I focused on our HR structure, concluding that the turnover was costly — not only financially, but by putting a strain on the staff, potentially lowering the quality of the work performed. I insisted with management that we had to think out of the box to resolve this issue. After long analysis and debates, with my strong recommendation, the KICA Board implemented several salary and benefit changes. In October 2023, KICA’s Director of HR prepared a presentation for the Board that showed that turnover has plummeted and, for the first time in many years, KICA is overstaffed in several departments. What some had called higher HR costs, I called an investment that is now paying back. At the October 2023 KICA Board meeting, Board Chair Jerry McGee thanked the Board for getting ahead of this and specifically thanked “Alex, who initially started the process.”

These are just two examples of how I strive to resolve issues for the benefit of our residents. Now, I want to move forward and be one of your representatives on the Town Council.”

Statement from 2024 Council Member Candidate Madeleine Kaye:

“My daughter and I first visited Kiawah almost 40 years ago; she was still a toddler. Driving through the gate was a revelation: Kiawah was magical and magnetic. We kept coming back with friends and family, and I finally became a homeowner in 2004, first with villas at Seascape and Turtle Cove, and later with a home on Sea Marsh.

I’m running for Town Council because Kiawah is at a critical time in its development. If elected, I will listen to your input, consider all reasonable viewpoints and apply my experience and judgment to work toward the best possible outcomes for Kiawah.

The issues facing the Town are varied and complex, including:

Working with SouthStreet Partners to responsibly develop the Beachwalker parcels;

Working with Riverstone Properties to oversee the expansion of Freshfields;

Working with KICA to protect our roads, pedestrians, and bikers; and

Working with the Conservancy to manage our fragile marshlands.

My experience will be especially relevant to deal with these issues. As a member of the Planning Commission for the past three years, I’ve been involved in key decisions that impact Kiawah’s future, including development of the Comprehensive Marsh Management Plan, rezoning key island parcels and work on the Town’s Comprehensive Plan, which plots the Island’s course over the next five to 10 years.

As a member of the ARB Work Group, I’ve witnessed the value of collaboration among a core group representing both KICA and the Town.

As the Chair or Co-Chair of the Our World lecture series for 12 years, I capitalized on team management skills to lead a diverse volunteer committee, which brought the community programs on everything from Red Knots to Charleston Harbor management to Boeing operations.

As a Co-Chair of the Marsh Management Committee, I’ve gained an increased appreciation of the fragility of our marshlands and worked on programs designed to enhance and sustain them.

During my 29-year career in management at Merck & Co. Inc., I led sales teams, managed business intelligence, served as a solutions consultant and headed executive communications. My track record during both my professional career and my volunteer activities on Kiawah is defined by teamwork and consensus building. A successful Town Council will be dependent upon the ability of its members to cooperate, collaborate and reach sensible solutions. I look forward to serving the community as a member of the Town Council.