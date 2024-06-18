Protect Our Wildlife & Take the Bobcat Guardian Pledge Today

Due to the Town of Kiawah Island’s recent findings on increases in second-generation anticoagulant rodenticide (SGA) exposure for raccoons and opossums, the Town is encouraging Kiawah residents and pest control providers who operate in Kiawah to pledge to the Bobcat Guardian Program.

Raccoons and opossums, in particular, are used as “sentinel” species to monitor the prevalence of SGAs in the Kiawah environment. By pledging for the program, residents affirm that they will tell their pest provider not to use SGAs on their property and pest control providers commit to not using SGAs on the island.

To learn more about the Town’s study results, how the Town is responding to these results, and how you can help, click here.