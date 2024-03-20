Recycling Collection to Take Place Tomorrow for Select Areas

Recycling collection on Kiawah Island will take place tomorrow, March 21st for the following areas:
- 1 to 195 Governors Dr.
- Blue Heron Pond Rd.
- Bull Thistle Ln.
- Cedar Waxing Ct.
- Chinaberry Ln.
- Eagle Point Rd.
- Goldenrod Ct.
- Grey Fox Den Ct.
- Grey Widgeon Ln.
- Marsh Edge
- Marsh Elder Ct.
- Marsh Island Dr.
- Moon Tide Ln.
- Oyster Shell Rd.
- Red Cedar Ln.
- Sawgrass Ln.
- Spartina Ct.
- Sweetgrass Ln.
- Sweetgum Ln.
- Terrapin Ln.
- Trumpet Creeper Ln.
- Wax Myrtle Ct.
If you continue to experience service issues, please call the Town at 843-768-9166 or email jstaradumsky@kiawahisland.org, and provide the Town with your address.