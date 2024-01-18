Recycling Collection Will Take Place Today, Jan. 18 for Select Areas

Recycling collection will take place today, Jan. 18 for the following areas:
Airy Hall Rd.
Blue Heron Pond Rd.
Broomsedge Ln.
Bull Thistle Ln.
Burroughs Hall
Cedar Waxing Ct.
Chinaberry Ln.
Clay Hall
Cotton Hall
Cord Grass Ct.
Dungannon Hall
Friendfield Hall
Goldenrod Ct.
Grey Fox Den Ct.
Grey Widgeon Ln.
Marsh Edge Ln.
Marsh Elder Ct.
Marsh Hawk Ln.
Marsh Island Dr.
Moon Tide Ln.
Needlerush Rd.
Old Dock Rd.
Oyster Shell Rd.
Persimmon Ct.
Red Cedar Ln.
Ruddy Turnstone
Salt Meadow Cove
Saltgrass Ct.
Sawgrass Ln.
Sea Marsh Dr.
Sea Myrtle Ct.
Sparrow Hawk Rd.
Spartina Ct.
Summer Tanager
Sweet Gum Ln.
Sweetgrass Ln.
Terrapin Island Ln.
Trumpet Creeper Ln.
Woodcock Ct.
If you need to drop off recycling items prior to tomorrow, visit the Kestrel Court drop off center or the back parking lot of the Municipal Center.
For any questions or concerns, please give the Town a call at (843) 768-9166.