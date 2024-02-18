Kiawah Island Requesting Proposals on Installation of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

The Town of Kiawah Island is requesting proposals from qualified firms to install four Blink Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations at the Kiawah Island Town Hall. The complete description of the scope of services is outlined in the Request for Proposals, which can be accessed here

Proposals will be received until 2 pm, Friday, February 23, 2024, and must be either:

Mailed or delivered to: Kiawah Island Town Clerk, 4475 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Kiawah Island, SC 29455, in a sealed envelope marked “EV Charging Station RFP.”

Emailed to preynolds@kiawahisland.org.

For additional information, contact Michael Nardelli via phone at 843-806-8108, or by email at mnardelli@kiawahisland.org.