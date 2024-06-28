Salute from the Shore Scheduled for July 4

On Thursday, July 4, 2024, military members will soar across the South Carolina skies once again for Salute From The Shore’s 15th annual Fourth of July celebration. Patriotic beachgoers will be dazzled with planes from across the state, featuring F-16s from McEntire Joint National Guard Base (provided by the 169th Fighter Wing), C-17s from Charleston Air Force Base, and privately-owned vintage aircraft. The plane flight path will span the length of South Carolina’s coastline.

At 1 p.m., F-16s from McEntire Joint National Guard Base and C-17s from Charleston Air Force Base will make their way down the coastline, beginning at Cherry Grove in North Myrtle Beach and ending around the Bluffton and Hilton Head Island area in the Lowcountry.

