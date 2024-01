The State Accommodations Tax Committee (SATAX) has an opening for a resident member. This committee reviews SATAX funding requests and provides recommendations to Town Council on the expenditure of revenue generated from the state accommodations tax.

If you are interested in applying, complete the application here and return it to Dorota Szubert at dszubert@kiawahisland.org by January 12, 2024. You must be a resident of Kiawah Island for this position.