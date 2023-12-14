Seanachai Whiskey & Cocktail Bar to host "An Irish Christmas in Charleston" Show & Fundraiser

On Thursday, December 21st, Seanachai Whiskey & Cocktail Bar on Johns Island will host "An Irish Christmas in Charleston," a live music showcase and fundraiser for local charity Charleston Promise Neighborhood.

The event will be held from 5 pm to 8 pm and will feature Irish bluegrass musicians Danny and Áine Burns, Irish-Americana band Moonlight Ale, and special guests from the Irish music community.

Danny Burns has toured and recorded with Steve Earle, Sam Bush, Tim O'Brien, and many other prominent artists. His songs have topped various national bluegrass charts, including several from his new album, Promised Land, released in September.

Moonlight Ale has performed in the Charleston area since 2008, blending traditional and contemporary Irish folk music with Americana influences. The artists will perform original music as well as more widely-known fare, with a special focus on the music of Shane MacGowan, the legendary Pogues frontman who passed away on November 30th.

The event will raise money for Charleston Promise Neighborhood, a local charity which supports The Neck of Charleston, a 5.6 square mile area of Charleston County that is one of the most under-resourced corridors in the state. The charity focuses on providing comprehensive programs and services that support children, strengthen families, and mobilize residents to action.

A $10 donation is requested at the door, and additional donations will be accepted throughout the event. Click here for more information.