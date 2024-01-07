Storm Impacts Expected from Monday Night into Wednesday Morning

Severe thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. Wind gusts in excess of 58 mph could damage trees and powerlines and result in scattered power outages. Isolated tornadoes are possible. Consider gathering your emergency kit, such as additional bottled water, food supplies, and flashlights ahead of the storm, in case the power goes out.

Coastal flooding is expected Tuesday morning with the high tide of about 6 feet around 6:11 a.m. in Kiawah. There is some risk for major coastal flooding along Charleston County coasts.

High winds are expected Tuesday morning into Tuesday night for land and marine areas. On land, 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible. Strong winds could result in large limbs and/or trees blown down and a few power outages. Across the coastal water, 30 to 35 kt with gusts of 40 to 45 kt are possible. Strong winds will cause hazardous marine conditions and dangerous seas as high as 10 to 15 feet are possible.

High surf is expected late Monday night into Wednesday morning with large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet are possible.

Please secure outdoor furniture and other materials ahead of the storm. It is advised to stay home and avoid commuting, if possible, during the storm. If you see standing waters of unknown depths, please turn around and do not attempt to drive through it. Continue to monitor your local weather stations before you head out next week.