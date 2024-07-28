The Ocean Course Named The Best Public Golf Course in SC

× Expand Credit: Kiawah Island Golf Resort and Chip Henderson

Golfweek recently unveiled its ranking of the 20 best public-access golf courses in South Carolina and ranked The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort as the best.

The periodical said the rankings were determined by their "nationwide network of raters." The hundreds of members continually evaluate courses and rate them on 10 criteria on a points basis of 1 through 10. They also file a single, overall rating on each course. Those overall ratings are averaged to produce all Golfweek’s Best course rankings.

In addition to The Ocean Course, Kiawah Island Golf Resort had two other courses that made the cut:

Osprey Point at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort (No. 11, tied)

Cougar Point at Kiawah Island Golf Resort (No. 16, tied)

No other Charleston area courses made the list. You can see the full rankings here.