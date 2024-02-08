The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort Earns Triple Five Star Rating

For the second consecutive year, The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort has earned a Triple Five-Star rating from Forbes Travel Guide. The Sanctuary hotel, The Spa at The Sanctuary, and The Ocean Room, the resort’s flagship restaurant, were awarded Five Stars by the international authority on assessing service and facility standards. The Sanctuary becomes one of only fifteen properties worldwide to hold a Triple Five-Star rating.

“Everyone at The Sanctuary and throughout Kiawah Island Golf Resort is deeply honored to once again be recognized by Forbes Travel Guide as one of the world’s premier destinations,” said The Sanctuary General Manager, Bill Lacey. “The Five-Star rating recognizes properties that consistently provide the very highest level of anticipatory service, genuine hospitality, and unsurpassed amenities. To be listed as one of the handful of hotels across the globe that have earned the Triple Five-Star rating is a testament to the unwavering passion and dedication our entire team has for providing incomparable service to our valued guests.”

The Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises.

To learn more about The Sanctuary Hotel and Spa at Kiawah Island Golf resort, visit www.kiawahresort.com. To view the full Star Ratings for 2023 and learn more about how Forbes Travel Guide determines its Star Ratings, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.