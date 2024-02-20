This Week's Kiawah Island Town Meetings

The Town of Kiawah Island will hold the following meetings and events this week:

Planning Commission Workshop - Feb. 20 | 10 a.m.

Ways and Means Committee - Feb. 21 | 8:30 a.m.

Special Call Town Council - Feb. 21 | 9 a.m.

Shorebird Stewardship Kick-off - Feb. 21 | 3 p.m. (This meeting will only be held virtually. Email Bette Popillo at bette.popillo@gmail.com for the meeting’s Zoom credentials)

CERT Team - Feb. 21 | 3 p.m.

Art Council Planning Session - Feb. 22 | 2 p.m.

TOKI Blood Drive - Feb. 23 | Noon - 2 p.m.

These meetings (except for the virtual Shorebird Stewardship Kick-off) and the TOKI Blood Drive will be held in-person at Kiawah Island Town Hall (4475 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Kiawah Island). The Ways and Means Committee and Town Council meetings will also be available via livestream or recording on their YouTube channel here.