Town Asks Residents to Remind Out-of-Town Guests about Beach Regulations

As the weather continues to warm up, the Town of Kiawah Island is asking residents to keep beach rules and regulations in mind, and remind any out-of-town guests.

Remember that those who are traveling from other areas may not be aware that glass, metal shovels, plastic carryout bags and straws, Styrofoam, drones (without a Town permit), and balloons are not allowed on our beaches. They may also not be aware of the seasonal leash regulations, the importance of staying off the dunes, or to leave space for shorebirds to thrive.

You can visit the town website here for beach rules. If you see anyone violating these rules, you can call Beach Patrol at 843-518-2880.