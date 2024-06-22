Town Launches New Public Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

On Friday, June 21, the Town of Kiawah Island opened its new electric vehicle charging stations to the public. Charging stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and no vehicles should be left at the charging station parking spots outside of these usage hours. These charging stations are located at the back of the Town Hall Building (4475 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Kiawah Island).

There will be a 90-day trial with complimentary charging at no cost. After this trial has concluded, Town Council will establish an industry-standard charge, based on the data collected from the trial.

Electric vehicle users can download the Blink app on Apple and Android mobile devices. Use the app to find electric vehicle charging stations near you; monitor real-time information during a charging session such as occupancy time, estimated charge cost, energy delivered, and current vehicle charging speed; and check the status of your vehicle’s charge.