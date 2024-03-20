Trash and Recycling Service Update for Kiawah

The Town of Kiawah Island is aware and understands that there has been frustration with the trash and recycling service provided by the current contractor. To address this concern, the Town began the request for proposals process in September 2023 for an opportunity for improved services.

In December 2023, the Town signed a new contract with a new solid waste management company; this contract originally would have started on July 1, 2024, but due to the current service delays that residents have experienced with our current contract, the new contract was renegotiated to begin on May 1, 2024. This was the earliest that the new company could begin providing the Town service.

We apologize for this inconvenience, and thank you for your patience as the service transitions to a new contractor.

If you continue to experience service concerns, please call the Town at 843-768-9166 or email jstaradumsky@kiawahisland.org, and provide the Town with your address.