Mac Deford Releases Statement on Federal District Court’s Decision to use Racially Gerrymandered Map

Mac Deford released the below statement in response to the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina’s decision to use the racially gerrymandered maps for the 2024 elections:

“The district court’s approval to use maps that were found to have been racially gerrymandered is regrettable, yet anticipated, especially since the U.S. Supreme Court has yet to make a ruling. Having attended the oral arguments at the Supreme Court on October 11th last year, it’s disheartening to see that a decision still hasn’t been made.

Despite the setback of not addressing racial gerrymandering before the 2024 elections, it doesn’t weaken my campaign’s resolve. We’ve devised our strategy around the existing map, ready to adjust if necessary, but fully committed to turning the 1st Congressional District in our favor.

As I’ve mentioned before, the candidate who will emerge victorious in November will be the one who can appeal to a broad spectrum of voters—Democrats, independents, and Republicans alike. This is the only congressional district in South Carolina that rejected Donald Trump, and I’ve been fortunate to gain widespread support across political divides, even securing contributions from those who previously supported Nancy Mace.

Ultimately, the people of the Lowcountry want a representative who will serve them with integrity. My unique background of military service in the U.S. Coast Guard, along with my service in local government serving as a top legal advisor to municipalities in the district, positions me differently from the other candidates in this race. With over a decade of dedicated service to the Lowcountry, I have the experience required to serve our communities in Congress, and I am ready to tackle the challenges of our time.”