The Town of Mount Pleasant has posted the 2023 State of the Town Address on multiple platforms, and you can watch the full address below.

In the video address, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie talks about the town’s accomplishments and successes of 2023.

"2023 was a banner year for the Town of Mount Pleasant," said Mayor Will Haynie. "Together, we've achieved remarkable milestones that showcase our commitment to progress, community, and quality of life."