2024 Cooper River Bridge Run Parties & Events

The 2024 Cooper River Bridge Run weekend is finally upon us. For some Charlestonians and visitors this means taking part in the grueling race, for others, it means it's time to party! Of course, the true badasses do both!
Here's a list of this Saturday's Bridge Run parties (check back for updates; know of an event that's not listed? E-mail christian@holycitysinner and let me know!):
The Alley
- Opening at 10 am
- Half price bowling
- Drink specials
- Free Charleston Mix Bloody Mary with your race bib
Baystreet Biergarten
- Opening at 10 am
- Live music from local bands
- Several bars serving your post race drinks and brunch favorites
- Final Four Watch Party featuring Corona Premier, Sam Adam’s, Twisted Tea, and SweetWater 420 specials
- This event is free to attend and is all ages
- Click here for more info
The Brick
- Hosting an after party starting at 10 am
- The first 25 medal-bearing runners to visit are in the running for a$500 cash prize (must be present to win)
- Showing the Clemson Football Spring Game and the College Basketball Final Four
- Drink specials, courtesy of Island Coastal Lager, Sweet Grass Vodka, and Dirty Girl Bloody Mary
- Click here for more info
Cantina 76 - Mt. Pleasant
- Opening at 11 am
- $5 Tito's Shots & $7 Titoritas, which is any of their signature margarita flavors, but with Tito’s
- $2 off Mimosas from 11 am to 1 pm
- From 4 pm to 7pm, get 1/2 off Original Margs; $4 Frozen Pina Coladas or Margs; $5 Lunazul Tequila Margs, and $3 Tecate cans.
- Hot Tacos & Cold Beer Served All Day Long
- Click here for more info
Halls Chophouse
- Opening at 11 am
- Each ticket includes 2 Liquid IV cocktails from the Ketel One bar and access to the lunch and appetizer room
- Live music
- To reserve your ticket, call 843-727-0090
- Click here for more info
Kudu Coffee & Craft Beer
- Hosting Charleston Beer Runners after party with $6 drafts for the group
- Click here for more info
Moxy
- Hosting the ‘Run It Back’ Bridge Run Afterparty
- Offering specialty cocktails like the ‘Rum Runner’
- Two DJs
- Make-your-own mimosas
- Draft specials
- Click here for more info
Rusty Bull Brewing Co. Downtown
- Hosting Bull's Bridge Run Bash from 10 am to 3 pm
- Bridge Runners can show their race bib or medal to snag a free beer voucher
- $5 select beers
- Click here for more info
Rutledge Cab Company
- Opening at 10 am
- Click here for more info
The Ryder Hotel
- Hosting the "Bridge RUM After Party"
- The party starts at Coffee Counter where the first 50 registered runners will receive one complimentary welcome cocktail.
- The Backyard will feature a menu featuring food, specialty cocktails
- Music from a live DJ
- Click here for more info
Striped Pig Distillery
- Hosting a vendor market and bridge run after party
- Sip & Shop at the Pig with 30+ local vendors and award-winning spirits
- Food truck, raffles, games, and family-friendly fun
- Click here for more info
Taco Boy (Downtown)
- Opening at 9 am
- Free shuttle
- Drink specials
- DJ
- Photobooth
- Yard games
- Click here for more info
Tradesman Brewing Co.
- Offering 10% off pints with race bib
- Click here for more info
Trio
- Hosting a day party starting at 9 am
- DJ
- Click here for more info