2024 Cooper River Bridge Run Parties & Events

The 2024 Cooper River Bridge Run weekend is finally upon us. For some Charlestonians and visitors this means taking part in the grueling race, for others, it means it's time to party! Of course, the true badasses do both!

Here's a list of this Saturday's Bridge Run parties (check back for updates; know of an event that's not listed? E-mail christian@holycitysinner and let me know!):

The Alley

Opening at 10 am

Half price bowling

Drink specials

Free Charleston Mix Bloody Mary with your race bib

Baystreet Biergarten

Opening at 10 am

Live music from local bands

Several bars serving your post race drinks and brunch favorites

Final Four Watch Party featuring Corona Premier, Sam Adam’s, Twisted Tea, and SweetWater 420 specials

This event is free to attend and is all ages

Click here for more info

The Brick

Hosting an after party starting at 10 am

The first 25 medal-bearing runners to visit are in the running for a$500 cash prize (must be present to win)

Showing the Clemson Football Spring Game and the College Basketball Final Four

Drink specials, courtesy of Island Coastal Lager, Sweet Grass Vodka, and Dirty Girl Bloody Mary

Click here for more info

Cantina 76 - Mt. Pleasant

Opening at 11 am

$5 Tito's Shots & $7 Titoritas, which is any of their signature margarita flavors, but with Tito’s

$2 off Mimosas from 11 am to 1 pm

From 4 pm to 7pm, get 1/2 off Original Margs; $4 Frozen Pina Coladas or Margs; $5 Lunazul Tequila Margs, and $3 Tecate cans.

Hot Tacos & Cold Beer Served All Day Long

Click here for more info

Halls Chophouse

Opening at 11 am

Each ticket includes 2 Liquid IV cocktails from the Ketel One bar and access to the lunch and appetizer room

Live music

To reserve your ticket, call 843-727-0090

Click here for more info

Kudu Coffee & Craft Beer

Hosting Charleston Beer Runners after party with $6 drafts for the group

Click here for more info

Moxy

Hosting the ‘Run It Back’ Bridge Run Afterparty

Offering specialty cocktails like the ‘Rum Runner’

Two DJs

Make-your-own mimosas

Draft specials

Click here for more info

Rusty Bull Brewing Co. Downtown

Hosting Bull's Bridge Run Bash from 10 am to 3 pm

Bridge Runners can show their race bib or medal to snag a free beer voucher

$5 select beers

Click here for more info

Rutledge Cab Company

Opening at 10 am

Click here for more info

The Ryder Hotel

Hosting the "Bridge RUM After Party"

The party starts at Coffee Counter where the first 50 registered runners will receive one complimentary welcome cocktail.

The Backyard will feature a menu featuring food, specialty cocktails

Music from a live DJ

Click here for more info

Striped Pig Distillery

Hosting a vendor market and bridge run after party

Sip & Shop at the Pig with 30+ local vendors and award-winning spirits

Food truck, raffles, games, and family-friendly fun

Click here for more info

Taco Boy (Downtown)

Opening at 9 am

Free shuttle

Drink specials

DJ

Photobooth

Yard games

Click here for more info

Tradesman Brewing Co.

Offering 10% off pints with race bib

Click here for more info

Trio