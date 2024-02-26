9 Ways to Make the Most of Leap Day

What would you do with an extra day? Every four years, Leap Day gives us a chance to answer that question. This Thursday, February 29 is a rare occasion that deserves some contemplation – and celebration. To help you plan your bonus day, we've rounded up a list of Leap Day activities with a little something for everyone.

1.) Make a date with the sun.

The reason Leap Day exists is that our 365-day calendar doesn't exactly match up with the actual amount of time it takes the earth to revolve around the sun, which is 365.25 days. It seems like a small discrepancy, but without a regular correction, we'd eventually find our calendars entirely out of sync with the seasons. So every four years, an extra day is added to the month of February to keep us on track.

To calibrate your own internal calendar, take some time to appreciate the beauty of the sunrise or the sunset (take your pick), and ponder the fact that you're a rare living being hitching a ride on a water-specked rock that's dancing a circle around a magnificent star.

2.) Take a bold leap.

Whether it's applying to a dream job or finally cleaning out the hall closet, we all have something we've been putting off for another time. Well, every four years, an extra special day arrives and makes an announcement: "It's time to do that thing."

Have you always wanted to turn your hobby into a small business? Have you been toying with the idea of taking dance classes? Have you read Marie Kondo's books but haven't yet cleaned your clutter? Let Leap Day inspire you to jump into action on an unfinished project or take a leap of faith on a new venture.

3.) Indulge in a rare treat.

OK, so we've asked you to wake up super early and clean out your closets. Not your idea of a celebration? Don't worry, we've got other plans just for you. One of the cool things about a holiday that occurs every four years is that it provides a great excuse to do something you can't afford to do every day.

On Leap Day, you officially have permission to order the choicest steak, the finest wine, and the richest dessert for dinner, no guilt involved. Go ahead and buy those impractical shoes or splurge for the good seats at the big game. (We do recommend you check your bank balance first, because unfortunately Leap Day doesn't come with a bonus check.)

If you're on a budget, there are plenty of ways to do something different and special to make the day memorable. Hike a new trail, plant a bee-friendly wildflower mix in your garden, do cartwheels on the beach, take an extra-long bubble bath, or dare to paint your picnic table hot pink. Hey, you do you! This is your day to treat yourself to your own unique brand of joy.

4.) Throw a party.

Indulgence is more fun with friends. Make the day more memorable by inviting your pals over for a leap-themed happy hour. The classic Leap Year Cocktail, created by Harry Craddock at London's Savoy Hotel on February 29 in 1928, features gin, Grand Marnier, vermouth and lemon juice. Try this recipe for a refreshing kick or create your own Leap Day cocktail or mocktail. For the wine connoisseurs in your life, open a bottle from Frog's Leap Winery and keep beer lovers happy with brews from Wild Leap Brewery.

To make it a dance party, create a Leap Day playlist featuring the top songs from every Leap Year you've lived through, then see if you and your friends can remember all of the old dance moves that have come and gone over the years. [Scroll down to the bottom of the post for a handy list of Leap Years if you don't feel like doing the math yourself.]

If you're lucky enough to know any "leaplings," who are folks born on February 29, remember that they deserve four years' worth of birthday celebrations, so treat them as your guests of honor.

6.) Jump, jump around.

Parents, we've planned a family-friendly party for you and your kiddos too. After explaining why this quirky holiday exists (if you need a refresher, National Geographic Kids has a helpful article on the history of Leap Day), make a batch of Leap Year Frog Cookies, and then burn off that sugar with an afternoon of leaping games.

Leap frog is a classic; hopscotch, jumping jacks, and jump rope are easy and fun. For a little competition, throw in a potato sack race or a long jump contest. Young children will enjoy a game of Animal Jumps, where they imitate the leaping styles of kangaroos, frogs, and rabbits. If you're stuck inside and you don't mind little feet bouncing on your couch cushions and throw pillows, you can set up a game of Floor is Lava, which never fails to delight.

For a craft project, make handprint art to mark the moment and create a keepsake to save until the next Leap Day.

7.) Time travel.

Speaking of time, what were you doing during the last Leap Year in 2020? And where do you see yourself in 2028? A lot can happen in four years, and it's always a useful mental exercise to consider where we've been and where we're going.

Luckily, technology makes it pretty easy to scroll back in time. Check the camera roll on your phone or peruse your social media accounts to find pics from the past. Make a photo collage or create a reel to show all of the leaps you've taken over the years.

And whether your party guests are making handprint art after jumping games or dancing to the oldies with a cocktail in hand, creating a time capsule is a great way to save the memories. Ask friends to bring a small keepsake to add to the box, take some instant photos, or set aside pen and paper for people to make lists of favorite foods, highlight current trends, and to ask themselves "what do I want to be when I grow up?" (Adults, that's not just a question for kids.) Once you've encapsulated the zeitgeist of 2024, seal it up and open it the next time Leap Day rolls around.

If you don't have room to store a sealed box of stuff for four years, grab a sheet of paper and an envelope and write a letter to your future self. Tuck it inside a treasured book or slip it in your sock drawer. It won't take up much space, but it'll be packed with ideas, dreams, and memories for your future self to ponder.

8.) Propose?

According to old Irish lore, St. Brigid of Kildare (aka St. Bridget) struck a deal with St. Patrick to allow women to go against tradition and propose marriage to men. . . once every four years. Likely established in the 5th century, the idea eventually spread to other countries with variations that included penalties for men who did not accept marriage proposals made on Leap Day. Legend has it that in Denmark, guys who opted to remain bachelors would have to pony up 12 pairs of gloves to the thwarted bride so that she could hide her lack of an engagement ring.

Not everyone in the ancient world loved the idea of a Leap Day romance. In Greece, superstitions warned of changing one's relationship during a Leap Year. Both marriages and divorces were to be avoided.

Antiquated traditions aside, some modern couples choose to marry on Leap Day for practical reasons. The New York Times recently profiled couples who would rather not celebrate their wedding anniversary every single year, reasoning that the gap between anniversaries would make them even more special – and make big celebrations or trips more affordable. As a money-saving strategy, a way to create a unique tradition, or just a handy trick to avoid forgetting the big date, Leap Day offers an option for a distinctive – and rare – anniversary.

9.) Enjoy a leap night out.

After you've taken in that sunset and pondered your place in the solar system, it's time to hit the town to make the most of your extra hours. Try out a new type of cuisine, hit the dance floor, or take in a one-of-a-kind improv show. Here are a few ideas to consider:

--For a fine dining experience, The Establishment on Broad Street is pouring Stag's Leap wine in honor of Leap Day.

--For laid-back fun with friends, Islander 71 on Isle of Palms is celebrating by going back in time with a 2000s-themed Trivia Night.

--For a Leap Day laugh, comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is performing at North Charleston Coliseum.

Of course, there's nothing wrong with making a cup of tea, sitting in your backyard, and gazing at the stars. Wherever you choose to spend your evening, remember, Leap Day is your day to reflect, indulge, be bold, and make memories.

[Here's that list of 200-years-worth of Leap Years, past and future: 1900, 1904, 1908, 1912, 1916, 1920, 1924, 1928, 1932, 1936, 1940, 1944, 1948, 1952, 1956, 1960, 1964, 1968, 1972, 1976, 1980, 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024, 2028, 2032, 2036, 2040, 2044, 2048, 2052, 2056, 2060, 2064, 2068, 2072, 2076, 2080, 2084, 2088, 2092, 2096, 2100.]