Art in I'on Tickets Now on Sale

The team that has brought you Art on the Beach is now bringing this popular event to the I'on community in Mount Pleasant.

Get the chance to tour homes in the I'on neighborhood, meet dozens of artists, and taste local chefs’ creations. Attendees can plan on an afternoon of purchasing beautiful artwork, enjoying great food, and seeing the elegance of I'on.

Tickets are on sale here. Last Call tickets will go on sale on Monday, February 5th at 9 am.

This event supports Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services, Inc., a local nonprofit that provides free legal services to hundreds of low-income clients in Charleston each year.

You can learn more at artinionchs.com.