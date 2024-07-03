Bank Of America's "Museums On Us" Program Offering Free Admission to IAAM and Gibbes Museums This Weekend

Bank of America, Merrill, and Bank of America Private Bank cardholders can receive free general admission to two of Charleston’s cultural attractions - The International African American Museum (IAAM) and Gibbes Museum of Art - this Saturday and Sunday (July 6th and 7th). The Museums On Us program grants free admission to each during the first full weekend of each month.

Both IAAM (pictured) and the Gibbes currently have special exhibitions on view in addition to their permanent collections:

Follow the North Star: Freedom in the Age of Mobility, curated by James E. Bartlett (IAAM)

Artist Spotlight: Merton D. Simpson and William M. Halsey (Gibbes)

Reynier Llanes: Passages (Gibbes)

Bank of America believes the arts have a unique ability to connect people and communities and help local economies thrive. Through Museums on Us, Bank of America provides its cardholders with free access during the first full weekend of every month to artistic and cultural experiences at some of Charleston’s celebrated institutions.

Use the bank’s location finder tool to search for participating cultural attractions. Check with the partner institutions directly for current operating hours and admission guidelines. Once there, present your Bank of America, Merrill, or Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit card along with a photo ID to gain free general admission to any participating institution during the first full weekend (Saturday and Sunday) of each month. Cardholders only; guests are not eligible for free admission. Program excludes fundraising events, special exhibitions, and ticketed shows. Not to be combined with other offers. Museum participation varies.