Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded Comedy Festival Coming to The Joe

The Charleston RiverDogs today announced that Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park will host the second stop on Bert "The Machine" Kreischer's third annual Fully Loaded Comedy Festival. The June 13th event will feature Kreischer, Mark Normand, Dave Attell, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder, and other guests to be announced. The show starts at 7 pm, while gates open at 5 pm.

Tickets go on-sale to the public on Friday, March 8th at 10 am.

Kreischer's journey into comedy began unexpectedly during his sixth year at Florida State University when he was featured in a Rolling Stone article as the "top partyer" at the "Number One Party School in the country." This unexpected spotlight led him to pursue comedy, moving to New York City to hone his craft.

He has produced several comedy specials that showcase his high-energy comedic style, such as "Secret Time," "Hey Big Boy," and "Razzle Dazzle" on Netflix, receiving critical acclaim for both. Beyond stand-up, Kreischer has ventured into television, hosting shows like Bert the Conqueror and Trip Flip on Travel Channel. In addition, Kreischer is a successful podcaster. His podcast, "The Bertcast," features interviews with fellow comedians, offering insights into the comedy world and beyond.

You can learn more at fullyloadedfestival.com.