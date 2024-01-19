Bitter Cold This Weekend, Then A Big Warmup

Key Points:

An arctic air mass moving into South Carolina today brings us harsh cold that will last through Monday morning. It won't be as harsh as Christmas 2022, but it won't be too far off from that cold snap.

A rapid warmup to springlike temperatures will follow the cold snap during the first part of next week.

Our expected arctic blast is arriving in South Carolina. The cold front leading the frigid charge is moisture-starved, and there will be little in the way of clouds associated with the front and no precipitation.

Surface pressure analysis from the Storm Prediction Center's Mesoscale Analysis website from 9:00 a.m. EST with weather features doodled in by your humble author.

There isn't much change to the forecast. Temperatures will fall this afternoon in the wake of the front as winds increase. It will remain breezy through Saturday night and frigid through Monday morning. It still looks like Sunday morning will be our coldest time, though Monday morning will be almost as cold.

This map shows the National Weather Service's forecast low temperatures for Sunday morning across South Carolina.

Image Source: WeatherBELL

You'll want to take the usual precautions outlined over the last couple of days. Get your car's antifreeze checked if you have an older car, ensure that your home's pipes are properly insulated, and leave faucets dripping at night. Also, dress in layers when you're out to protect yourself from the icy winds; the wind chill will drop to the single digits and teens tonight and Saturday night and will mostly be in the teens and 20s during the day Saturday.

We remain on track for a quick warmup next week, though, as a more springlike weather pattern begins over the eastern part of the nation. Much of the Palmetto State will reach the 70s by Wednesday.

This map shows the National Weather Service's forecast high temperatures for Wednesday across South Carolina.

Image Source: WeatherBELL

Monday looks dry, and Tuesday likely will be as well, but an unsettled stretch of weather will begin by Tuesday night, caused by a series of weak disturbances moving through the southern tier of states. They will bring us repeated rounds of showers Wednesday through at least Friday and potentially into next weekend. At least the rain looks light-to-moderate, and the thunderstorm risk looks low. The heaviest rain likely will fall over the Upstate and Central Savannah River Area, but it won't be enough to cause flooding.

Total rainfall through next Friday morning from the ECMWF's deterministic model ("The Euro") through Friday morning.

Image Source: WeatherBELL

This warmer weather pattern will be with us for a while. We'll have a few chilly days interspersed, but most days look warmer than average (with a few days well above average) for the rest of January and the first week of February. A return to colder appears possible during the second week of February. We're unlikely to have any chance for noteworthy winter weather or harsh cold until then.