Breeze Airways Offers New Sale for Winter Travel With Fares as Low As $30 One Way

Breeze Airways announced today that it will offer low fares on 114 routes from 44 cities, on sale through January 18th, for travel from January 18th through February 17th, 2024.

“With plunging winter temperatures, who doesn’t want to get away – either to warm up on a beach, or to grab your skies and hit the slopes,” said Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey. “Now’s the time to grab some really low fares for a fun, winter getaway!”

Fares are all one way and start as low as $30*, including:

From Charleston, SC to :

Akron-Canton, OH from $39*;

Cincinnati, OH from $30*;

Columbus, OH from $35*;

Fort Myers, FL from $30*;

Hartford, CT from $39*;

Long Island-Islip, NY from $49*;

Louisville, KY from $30*;

New Orleans, LA from $49*;

Norfolk, VA from $39*;

Orlando, FL from $36*;

Phoenix, AZ from $69*;

Pittsburgh, PA from $49*;

Portland, ME from $112*;

Providence, RI from $46*;

Richmond, VA from $30*;

Stewart-Newburgh, NY from $49*;

Syracuse, NY from $35*;

Tampa, FL from $33*;

Westchester County-New York, NY from $48*; and

West Palm Beach, FL from $33*.

From Akron-Canton, OH to :

Charleston, SC from $39*;

Fort Myers, FL from $59*;

Las Vegas, NV from $59*;

Orlando, FL from $30*;

Raleigh Durham, NC from $58*;

Tampa, FL from $30*; and

West Palm Beach, FL from $99*.

From Bentonville-Fayetteville, AR to :

New Orleans, LA from $55*;

Orlando, FL from $52*; and

Tampa, FL from $49*.

From Burlington, VT to:

Orlando, FL from $129*; and

Tampa, FL from $80*.

From Charleston, WV to:

Orlando, FL from $39*.

From Cincinnati, OH to:

Charleston, SC from $30*; and

San Francisco, CA from $79*.

From Columbus, OH to:

Charleston, SC from $35*;

Fort Myers, FL from $39*;

Hartford, CT from $49*; and

West Palm Beach, Fl from $49*.

From Fort Myers, FL to :

Akron-Canton, OH from $49*;

Charleston, SC from $30*;

Columbus, OH from $39*;

Hartford, CT from $69*;

Las Vegas, NV from $89*;

Louisville, KY from $39*;

New Orleans, LA from $55*;

Norfolk, VA from $49*;

Pittsburgh, PA from $49*;

Portland, ME from $93*;

Providence, RI from $79*;

Raleigh-Durham, NC from $47*;

Richmond, VA from $39*; and

Syracuse, NY from $59*.

From Grand Junction, CO to :

Orange County-Santa Ana, CA from $39*.

From Gulfport-Biloxi, MS to:

Las Vegas, NV from $59*; and

Tampa, FL from $44*.

From Hartford, CT to :

Charleston, SC from $39*;

Columbus, OH from $49*;

Fort Myers, FL from $69*;

Jacksonville, FL from $49*;

Las Vegas, NV from $99*;

Norfolk, VA from $39*;

Phoenix, AZ from $99*;

Raleigh-Durham from $49*;

Richmond, VA from $39*;

Sarasota-Bradenton, FL from $63*;

Savannah, GA from $88*;

Tampa, FL from $59*; and

Vero Beach, FL from $64*.

From Huntsville, AL to :

Las Vegas, NV from $39*;

Orlando, FL from $49*; and

Tampa, FL from $44*.

From Jacksonville, FL to:

Hartford, CT from $49*;

Las Vegas, NV from $89*;

New Orleans, LA from $39*;

Norfolk, VA from $72*; and

Providence, RI from $49*.

From Las Vegas, NV to :

Akron-Canton, OH from $59*;

Fort Myers, FL from $89*;

Gulfport-Biloxi, MS from $78*;

Hartford, CT from $99*;

Huntsville, AL from $89*;

Jacksonville, FL from $89*;

Norfolk, VA from $109*;

Richmond, VA from $79*;

San Bernardino, CA from $30*; and

Syracuse, NY from $109*.

From Long Island-Islip, NY to :

Charleston, SC from $56*;

Raleigh-Durham, NC from $39*; and

Vero Beach, FL from $69*.

From Louisville, KY to:

Charleston, SC from $30*;

Fort Myers, FL from $39*;

New Orleans, LA from $45*;

San Francisco, CA from $79*; and

Tampa, FL from $40*.

From Madison, WI to :

Orlando, FL from $79*; and

Tampa, FL from $109*.

From Myrtle Beach, SC to:

Providence, RI from $49*

From New Orleans, LA to:

Bentonville-Fayetteville, AR from $55*;

Charleston, SC from $45*;

Fort Myers, FL from $45*;

Jacksonville, FL from $39*;

Louisville, KY from $45*;

Norfolk, VA from $45*;

Orlando, FL from $58*;

Pittsburgh, PA from $49*;

Raleigh-Durham, NC from $39*; and

Richmond, VA from $57*.

From Norfolk, VA to :

Charleston, SC from $57*;

Fort Myers, FL from $49*;

Hartford, CT from $39*;

Jacksonville, FL from $118*;

Las Vegas, NV from $109*;

New Orleans, LA from $45*;

Providence, RI from $39*; and

Tampa, FL from $30*.

From Orange County-Santa Ana, CA to :

Grand Junction, CO from $39*; and

Provo-Salt Lake City, UT from $52*.

From Orlando, FL to :

Akron-Canton, OH from $30*;

Bentonville-Fayetteville, AR from $52*;

Burlington, VT from $69*;

Charleston, SC from $36*;

Charleston, WV from $39*;

Huntsville, AL from $49*;

Madison, WI from $59*;

New Orleans, LA from $119*;

Plattsburgh, NY from $45*;

Portland, ME from $49*;

Providence, RI from $59*;

Springfield, IL from $30*

Stewart-Newburgh, NY from $59*; and

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA from $59*.

From Phoenix, AZ to :

Charleston, SC from $69*;

Hartford, CT from $99*;

Provo-Salt Lake City, UT from $30*;

Richmond, VA from $99*; and

San Bernardino, CA from $39*.

From Pittsburgh, PA to :

Charleston, SC from $59*;

Fort Myers, FL from $49*;

New Orleans, LA from $49*;

Providence, RI from $49*;

Raleigh-Durham, NC from $45*; and

Tampa, FL from $39*.

From Plattsburgh, NY to :

Orlando, FL from $59*; and

Tampa, FL from $69*.

From Portland, ME to:

Charleston, SC from $162*;

Fort Myers, FL from $93*;

Orlando, FL from $49*; and

Tampa, FL from $93*.

From Providence, RI to :

Charleston, SC from $46*;

Fort Myers, Fl from $79*;

Jacksonville, FL from $49*;

Myrtle Beach, SC from $115*;

Norfolk, VA from $142*;

Orlando, FL from $49*;

Pittsburgh, PA from $49*;

Raleigh-Durham, NC from $55*;

Sarasota-Bradenton, Fl from $59*;

Savannah, GA from $62*;

Tampa, Fl from $59*; and

Vero Beach, FL from $69*.

From Provo-Salt Lake City, UT to :

Orange County-Santa Ana, CA from $48*;

Phoenix, AZ from $30*; and

San Francisco, CA from $49*.

From Raleigh-Durham, NC to :

Akron-Canton, OH from $39*;

Fort Myers, FL from $52*;

Long Island-Islip, NY from $39*;

New Orleans, LA from $52*;

Pittsburgh, PA from $58*;

Providence, RI from $55*; and

Tampa, FL from $30*.

From Richmond, VA to :

Charleston, SC from $30*;

Fort Myers, FL from $39*;

Hartford, CT from $39*;

Las Vegas, NV from $79*;

New Orleans, LA from $49*;

Phoenix, AZ from $99*;

San Francisco, CA from $89*; and

Tampa, FL from $30*.

From San Bernardino, CA to :

Las Vegas, NV from $30*;

Phoenix, AZ from $39*; and

San Francisco, CA from $39*.

From San Francisco, CA to :

Cincinnati, OH from $79*;

Louisville, KY from $79*

Provo-Salt Lake City, UT from $58*;

Richmond, VA from $89*; and

San Bernardino, CA from $39*.

From Sarasota-Bradenton, FL to :

Hartford, CT from $63*; and

Providence, RI from $59*.

From Savannah, GA to :

Hartford, CT from $59*; and

Providence, RI from $49*.

From Springfield, IL to :

Orlando, FL from $30*; and

Tampa, FL from $30*.

From Stewart-Newburgh, NY to :

Charleston, SC from $199*; and

Orlando, FL from $189*.

From Syracuse, NY to :

Charleston, SC from $35*;

Fort Myers, FL from $59*;

Las Vegas, NV from $109*; and

Tampa, FL from $79*.

From Tampa, FL to :

Akron-Canton, OH from $30*;

Bentonville-Fayetteville, AR from $49*;

Burlington, VT from $69*;

Charleston, SC from $35*;

Gulfport-Biloxi, MS from $44*;

Hartford, CT from $59*;

Huntsville, AL from $44*;

Louisville, KY from $40*;

Madison, WI from $59*;

Norfolk, VA from $30*;

Pittsburgh, PA from $39*;

Plattsburgh, NY from $69*;

Portland, ME from $83*;

Providence, RI from $59*;

Raleigh-Durham, NC from $30*;

Richmond, VA from $30*;

Springfield, IL from $59*; and

Syracuse, NY from $59*.

From Vero Beach, FL to :

Hartford, CT from $64*; and

Westchester County-New York, NY from $69*.

From Westchester County-New York, NY to :

Charleston, SC from $241*; and

Vero Beach, FL from $69*.

From West Palm Beach, FL to:

Akron-Canton, OH from $59*;

Charleston, SC from $33*; and

Columbus, OH from $58*.

From Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to:

Orlando, FL from $65*.

