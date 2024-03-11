British Car Club of Charleston Announces 39th British Car Day

The British Car Club of Charleston has announced the 39th annual British Car Day will be held on October 19th, 2024, at Palmetto Islands County Park in Mt. Pleasant.

The featured marque for this year’s British Car Day is Sunbeam, plus an added 60th anniversary celebration for the Sunbeam Tiger, famously known as the Cobra killer. These special cars will make up the Spotlight Group. In total, 150 vintage and classic British cars are expected to fill the show field on Saturday. Well-known marques like MG, Triumph, Austin Healey and Jaguar will share the field with rare examples of Alvis, Bentley, Rolls Royce, Lotus, Morgan and more. This popular event draws exhibitors and spectators alike from around the southeast to enjoy not only British Car Day, but also the famous fall weather of the Lowcountry.

For those looking for more to do, Friday October 18th offers a drive and lunch through Francis Marion National Forest to Hopsewee Plantation off Highway 17, close to Georgetown. This well-preserved property offers history, architectural significance, and connections to prominent figures in American history. Tours of the house and cabins are available, and the onsite restaurant offers examples of Lowcountry food.

The host hotel, Hyatt Place, at Town Center in Mt. Pleasant is the site of the Friday night reception for British Car Day. Join fellow exhibitors for a casual early evening before the Saturday show. Town Center offers up scale shopping along with several dining options along with a trendy wine bar for additional entertainment.

British Car Day registration for all British marques and models will open in Spring of 2024. Sunbeam and Tiger owners interested in being part of the special Spotlight Group can contact Rich Fritz, at rich@britishcarclubcharleston.com, for additional information. Updates on BCD and club functions can be found at www.britishcarclubcharleston.com.

Room blocks are available at Hyatt Place for British Car Club of Charleston show at $234 per night. The hotel offers covered parking, breakfast included and other guest amenities. Additional hotels are near Town Center if needed.

Contact Dave Rosato dave@britishcarclubcharleston.com for information on vendor and sponsorship opportunities. The 39th British Car Day will be another family friendly event in beautiful Palmetto Islands County Park. Mark your calendars now for October 19th, 2024.