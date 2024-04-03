Candidate for U.S. Congress in SC’s First Congressional District, Releases First Quarter Fundraising Numbers

Mac Deford’s campaign for the 1st Congressional District on Wednesday announced they had raised over $130,000 in the first quarter of 2024. This campaign said donations included support across political lines, including former Nancy Mace supporters.

The campaign also said they had over 1,300 unique donors and an over 250% increase in donor engagement from the previous quarter. 86% of these supporters are donating to the Deford campaign for the first time. In addition, the campaign said 79% of donations came from within the state and contributors hailed from 40 different states and districts.

“The outpouring of support is both humbling and energizing," Deford said. "It’s clear that our message of integrity and service before self is not just being heard but is attracting people across political lines. We’re seeing support from Democrats, independents, Republicans, and former Nancy Mace supporters. We have a lot of issues to address—from protecting a woman’s right to choose, our environment, and voting rights to safeguarding democracy and America’s standing on the world stage. We must be bold in meeting these challenges and electing leaders who will serve with integrity.”

Deford has a long-standing record in public service as a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and attorney for some of the district’s leading municipalities. His experience spans from law enforcement and coastal security operations to working on local issues such as affordable housing, transit infrastructure, and environmental protection

