Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Names Mount Pleasant Chamber Director to 2024 Board of Directors

RoseY.Newman

The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) is pleased to announce that their Director, Rebecca Imholz (pictured), has been elected to serve on The Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE) 2024 Board of Directors.

Rebecca commented, "I am honored to serve on the CACCE Board and represent an organization that provides such valuable information and resources to help chambers grow and be leaders in the communities they serve."

She joins other chamber professionals elected to the board who will help equip Chamber of Commerce professionals with leadership skills and tools to build innovative chambers.

To see a full list of 2024 CACCE Board of Directors go here: https://www.cacce.org/about/ board-of-directors.