CCSD to Operate on Two-Hour Delay on Wednesday, January 10th, 2024

The Charleston County School District released the following statement in regards to Wednesday, January 10th's schedule change:

"Given the timing of expected high winds after nightfall and the need to assess and prepare school campuses for readiness in the morning, all of Charleston County School District's schools and offices will open on a two-hour delayed start tomorrow for students and staff, Wednesday, January 10, 2024. Buses will run exactly two hours after their normally scheduled time. School openings will be two hours after their regularly scheduled opening time.

Extracurricular activities scheduled before school on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, are canceled."