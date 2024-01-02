Charleston Animal Society Raffling Off Lexus in Latest Fundraiser

Charleston Animal Society unveiled its sixth annual car raffle on New Year's Day. This year, one winner will receive a 2024 Lexus TX 500h F Sport Luxury Vehicle. All proceeds go to the animals thanks to Hank and Laurel Greer who have purchased the Lexus for the raffle.

Scheduled to run now through April 30th, this year's raffle offers a limited number of entries. For a chance to win this vehicle, head to CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/ Lexus.

The 2024 Lexus TX 500h F Sport is the newest three-row SUV from Lexus. This new model provides seating for up to seven passengers.

President and CEO of Charleston Animal Society, Joe Elmore, CAWA, CFRE, expressed gratitude for the Greers' generosity, "The car raffle is something that the entire area looks forward to every year. In fact, word of the raffle has spread across the country, with past winners coming from California and West Virginia!"