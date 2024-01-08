Charleston County School District Moving to eLearning/Remote Work Day on January 9th

Due to the forecast for inclement weather tomorrow, the Charleston County School District announced it will move to eLearning and remote work on Tuesday, January 9th, 2024. School and district buildings will be closed.

A strong storm system with sustained wind speeds above 30 miles per hour and forecasted gusts of 40 miles per hour or greater is expected to move through our area, creating dangerous travel conditions, especially for school buses.

Kaleidoscope and all other extracurricular activities and afterschool programs scheduled for Tuesday, January 9, 2024, are canceled.