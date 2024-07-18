Charleston Friends of the Library Announces Summer Book Sale

The Charleston Friends of the Library’s (CFOL) Summer Book Sale at the Main Library will be held on Friday, August 9th and Saturday, August 10th. There will also be an exclusive member event on Thursday, August 8th.

Shoppers can browse through hundreds of gently used Children's, YA, Non-Fiction, Fiction, Cookbooks and more. The variety of books available will have prices starting at $1 for paperbacks and $4 for hardback books. Items include mysteries, romances, classics, children’s books, local histories, cookbooks, and a variety of non-fiction topics.

“FRIENDS of the library is proud to support the five star Charleston County Library," Leah Donaldson, Executive Director (CFOL) said. "Proceeds from our books sales support building the path to learning and literacy by providing funding to the variety of programs offered across the 18 branches of the library. These programs provide access and opportunity for all of our neighbors. We are truly grateful to all our FRIENDS for supporting our book sales and our library!”

Here's a look at the schedule:

Thursday, August 8th - 4 pm to 7 pm (Exclusive Member event)

Friday, August 9th - 10 am to 5:30 pm

Saturday, August 10th - 9:30 am to 3:30 pm

For more information, visti charlestonlibraryfriends.org. The Main Library is located at 68 Calhoun Street.