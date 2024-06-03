Charleston Place Partners with Artist Dr. Jonathan Green and Historian Dr. Kim Cliett Long to Host Market Matriarchs Tea

In honor of Juneteenth and the first anniversary of the International African American Museum, renowned artist Dr. Jonathan Green and historian Dr. Kim Cliett Long will host a special Market Matriarchs Tea at the Thoroughbred Club at The Charleston Place on June 15th from 2 pm to 4 pm.

During the event, guests will enjoy Lowcountry bites while learning more about the legacy of the Market Ladies of Charleston. As some of Charleston’s original entrepreneurs, the Market Ladies left an indelible mark on the city’s history, impacting the commerce, culture, and flavors of Charleston for generations to come.

To enhance the experience, guests can peruse paintings from Jonathan Green’s “The Charleston Flower Ladies” collection, which will be on display at the Thoroughbred Club during the event. Each ticketholder will also receive a signed, collectible Jonathan Green fine art poster.

“With the historic Charleston City Market just steps from our doors, The Charleston Place is honored to have the opportunity to celebrate the Charleston Market Matriarchs and Flower Ladies of Charleston through this special event,” said Becky Hubbard, Managing Director of The Charleston Place. “The Gullah Geechee community, reflective of the African diaspora, has such a rich cultural history, and it’s our privilege to reflect on the impact of the original female entrepreneurs of Charleston and share their incredible stories with locals and guests.”

The menu at the Market Matriarchs Tea will feature traditional Lowcountry dishes, including: Lowcountry Pickled Shrimp Toast, John’s Island Tomato Sandwiches, Deviled Eggs with Capers and Dill, Carolina Gold Rice Pudding, Curried Chicken Salad Sandwiches, Fresh Fruit Custard, Macarons with Hazelnut Ganache, and Homemade Benne Cookies.

Tickets are $100++ per person and reservations are available via Resy.com. Guests can add a glass of champagne for an additional $25 or one ounce of caviar for $100.

For more information, visit: www.charlestonplace.com/experiences.