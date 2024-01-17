Charleston's 40th Annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival Announces Entertainment and Beneficiaries

The Charleston Restaurant Foundation (CRF) announced the musical acts for the 40th annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival, happening February 4th, 2024, at Boone Hall Plantation. Radio Bomb, including some members of the Blue Dogs, Uncle Mingo and the East Coast Party Band, will headline the event after Solid Country Gold takes the stage.

“For 40 years we’ve had the honor of celebrating one of our region’s most beloved culinary traditions with thousands of our friends, family and visitors, creating one of the most popular culinary events in the country,” shares Charleston Restaurant Foundation President, Jonathan Kish. “The Charleston Restaurant Foundation is honored to continue to use this essential Charleston event filled with music, food and fun to give back to the community.”

Featuring over 50,000 pounds of oysters, highlights of this event include the legendary oyster shucking and oyster eating contests, beer, wine and cocktails and a variety of food options from local restaurants and food trucks. Kids can enjoy the elevated Pluff-a-Pallooza Children’s Area, offering activities such as bubble therapy, a climbing wall, a “noisy oyster percussion” play area, cookie decorating with “pluff-mudd” frosting, sweetgrass basket weaving, egg toss, juggling with Deena-Jungleena, stilt performers and much more. The schedule of events will take place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Lowcountry Oyster Festival is a charity fundraiser and donated over $124,000 to local causes as a result of the 2023 festival. The 2024 beneficiaries include Coastal Conservation Association, Pay It Forward, Hollings Cancer Center, Shriners' Hospitals for Children, Ronald McDonald House, College of Charleston and The Culinary Institute of Charleston.

The festival is a rain or shine event. No pets, coolers or outside food and beverages will be allowed. Oyster knives and gloves will be available for purchase. Boone Hall Plantation is located at 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464. There are two entrances into the event: the main Boone Hall entrance off Long Point Road and the entrance off Highway 17.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.