Charleston Traffic Delays on Monday

Through Monday morning to late afternoon, there will be several road closures and major traffic delays in downtown Charleston, due to several prominent political events. Interstate 26, Interstate 526, the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, and downtown/peninsula streets will be impacted due to the road closures.

During the afternoon, all pedestrian and vehicular traffic will be restricted on Calhoun Street between Meeting Street and East Bay Street. Other closures include:

Broad Street will be closed from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. between Meeting Street and Church Street.

Meeting Street will be closed between Queen and Tradd Streets from 11:15 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Broad Street will be closed between King and Meeting Streets from 11:15 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Please take caution through the area and expected delays.