Charleston Wine + Food Announces New Mission

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025, Charleston Wine + Food (CHSWF), the non-profit organization known for producing popular culinary events celebrating the diverse food culture of the Lowcountry, today announced a new mission. The organization aims to not only showcase the local culinary industry, but also to actively contribute to its growth and sustainability.

In alignment with its new mission, the organization is expanding its education and workforce programs, and is introducing a new investment fund dedicated to enhanced financial and educational support of the local food and beverage community. Having contributed $170.5 million in economic impact since its inception nearly 20 years ago, CHSWF is creating a new vehicle to provide direct and immediate impact for individuals and businesses in the culinary industry.

"We are thrilled to introduce the CHSWF Culinary + Hospitality Investment Fund as a dynamic extension of our commitment to the culinary community,” said Alyssa Maute Smith, Executive Director of Charleston Wine + Food. “This initiative aligns with our mission to celebrate and elevate the vibrant food and beverage scene in Charleston. By providing financial support, mentorship, and a platform for visibility, we aim to address the sustainability of the local culinary + hospitality community and contribute to the long-term success of local entrepreneurs...We envision this as a community-wide embrace of our food and beverage peers. Our role is to spin-off revenue from ticket sales to support the people who feed and host us. And others are invited to dig in, and help strengthen the fund with their own heartfelt investments.”

Key Features of the CHSWF Culinary + Hospitality Investment Fund:

Financial Support : The fund will offer grants and financial assistance to food and beverage employees and businesses, helping them navigate challenges and pursue innovative projects.

: The fund will offer grants and financial assistance to food and beverage employees and businesses, helping them navigate challenges and pursue innovative projects. Mentorship Programs : Recognizing the value of mentorship, the fund will establish programs connecting industry veterans with aspiring entrepreneurs to foster knowledge exchange and skill development. This is an extension of the existing programs for industry professionals and ongoing externships organized for high school and college students.

: Recognizing the value of mentorship, the fund will establish programs connecting industry veterans with aspiring entrepreneurs to foster knowledge exchange and skill development. This is an extension of the existing programs for industry professionals and ongoing externships organized for high school and college students. New Events: CHSWF will bring back year-round programming, as it prepares to launch a yearlong celebration in honor of the festival's 20th anniversary, providing sustained opportunities to promote and support local talent 365 days of the year.

Support for the fund is just beginning with seed investments from Mickey Bakst of Feed the Need and Steve Palmer of The Indigo Road Hospitality Group. Together the two founded Ben’s Friends, a nonprofit that supports food and beverage industry professionals who are struggling with addiction and substance abuse.

“I am thrilled to announce Feed the Need's investment in the Charleston Wine + Food Fund, an initiative that aligns seamlessly with our mission to support culinary excellence and community enrichment,” said Mickey Baskt, Founder of Feed the Need. “The values of CHSWF resonate deeply with Feed the Need, and we believe that by investing in this fund, we can play a pivotal role in furthering its impactful initiatives.”

The Festival will announce in coming months the process by which organizations and individuals can apply for grant funds. To learn more about the Fund or to contribute, visit chswf.com.