City of Charleston Announces Warming Centers to Open This Week Due to Cold Weather

City of Charleston officials today announced that two warming centers will open this week due to cold weather. Holy City Missions at Aldersgate UMC Warming Center and Seacoast Church in Summerville Warming Center will open Tuesday, February 6th and Wednesday, February 7th. Each Center accepts men, women, and children (no pets).

Holy City Missions at Aldersgate UMC Warming Center is located at 1444 Remount Road in North Charleston. Admission hours are from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. CARTA will provide transportation to and from this Center: Rt 13, drop-off and pick up at Remount Rd/Allison Ave. Site specific questions can be directed to the office at Aldersgate: (843) 744-0283.

Seacoast Summerville Warming Center is located at 301 E N 5th St Summerville, SC 29483. Admission hours are from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. On weekdays ONLY, Tricounty Link will provide free transportation to and from this Center along their standard route. Site specific questions can be directed to the office at Seacoast Summerville: (843) 486-0193.